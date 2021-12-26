Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $31,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $65.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.19.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $4,438,449.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

