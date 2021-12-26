Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 150,885 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150,885 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares Silver Trust worth $30,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

