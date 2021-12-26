Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 17,053 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Generac worth $33,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Generac by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.43.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $351.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.47 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.