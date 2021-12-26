Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,820 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,272 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $164.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.47. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The company has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

