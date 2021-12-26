Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,318 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.42% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $27,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.37. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $108.79 and a 52-week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.