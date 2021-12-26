Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of FedEx worth $31,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,178 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $253.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.28. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

