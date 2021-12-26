Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.6% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 71,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 269.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,251,000 after purchasing an additional 409,914 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.5% during the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 461,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 403,691 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,257,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,828,000 after purchasing an additional 947,591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.35. 357,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,978. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $80.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

