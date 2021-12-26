Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.71. 39,155,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,990,133. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

