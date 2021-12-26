Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 28.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 277,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,414,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,561,625. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

