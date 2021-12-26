Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 51,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,643,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,416. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.51. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

