Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.4% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.12. The stock had a trading volume of 460,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,398. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

