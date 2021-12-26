Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,514 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.6% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH remained flat at $$81.24 during trading hours on Friday. 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,806. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

