ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Up 47.9% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 47.9% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $41.35 million and approximately $64,126.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,421.16 or 1.00230173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00062097 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.39 or 0.00296974 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.09 or 0.00469313 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00159405 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009082 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001883 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.