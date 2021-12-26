Reef 24-Hour Volume Tops $29.53 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Reef has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $341.21 million and approximately $29.53 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.15 or 0.00391888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 16,112,552,172 coins and its circulating supply is 16,297,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

