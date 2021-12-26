reflect.finance (RFI) Trading Up 26.7% Over Last Week

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $450,320.08 and approximately $2,448.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One reflect.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00044684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007429 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance (RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,443,389 coins. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

