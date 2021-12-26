Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 7.9% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned 0.16% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $101,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,959,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN stock traded up $7.90 on Friday, reaching $625.38. 398,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $627.12 and a 200-day moving average of $608.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

