REPO Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last week, REPO has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $11.76 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00060942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.32 or 0.07930661 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,873.13 or 0.99882562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00072873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00053335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

