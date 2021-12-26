Request Market Capitalization Tops $401.79 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $401.79 million and $31.62 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00046333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,116 coins. The official website for Request is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

