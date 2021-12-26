Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 36.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. 596,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,598. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

