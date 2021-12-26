ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.49. ResMed reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

ResMed stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.29. ResMed has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

In other news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,078 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in ResMed by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

