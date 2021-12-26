Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $34.86 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,337 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in 3M were worth $34,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,821,000 after acquiring an additional 105,633 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

NYSE MMM opened at $174.97 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.55.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

