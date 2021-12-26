Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $37.09 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of SBA Communications worth $37,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after buying an additional 402,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,430,000 after acquiring an additional 38,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,025,000 after acquiring an additional 376,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.40.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $374.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 142.31 and a beta of 0.29. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $381.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.13.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.