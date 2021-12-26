Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $44.83 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.15% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $44,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,346 shares of company stock worth $1,896,239. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $64.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $66.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.