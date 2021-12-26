Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,890 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $42,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $311.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.37. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $247.41 and a 52 week high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

