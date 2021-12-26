Reviewing Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 3.86% -40.62% 6.40% LiveOne -46.98% -579.74% -52.80%

This table compares Brinker International and LiveOne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $3.34 billion 0.51 $131.60 million $2.85 13.08 LiveOne $65.23 million 1.69 -$41.82 million ($0.63) -2.21

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brinker International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Brinker International has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveOne has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Brinker International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Brinker International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of LiveOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brinker International and LiveOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 0 6 13 0 2.68 LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brinker International presently has a consensus target price of $60.05, suggesting a potential upside of 61.09%. Given Brinker International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brinker International is more favorable than LiveOne.

Summary

Brinker International beats LiveOne on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc. engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S. and Canada as well as the results from domestic and international franchise business. The Maggiano’s segment comprises the results of company-owned Maggiano’s restaurants. The company was founded by Larry Lavine on March 13, 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

