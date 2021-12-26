Rise (RISE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Million

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Rise has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $1,243.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rise has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00049873 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001720 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001513 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 190,811,403 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

