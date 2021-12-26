Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Reaches $0.0651 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00061529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.12 or 0.07968424 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,110.98 or 1.00039715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00072993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00052600 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

