ROCKI (ROCKI) Hits Market Cap of $2.11 Million

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. ROCKI has a market cap of $2.11 million and $408,660.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ROCKI has traded down 5% against the dollar. One ROCKI coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00061818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.87 or 0.07952319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,026.76 or 0.99924677 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00073203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00053427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp

