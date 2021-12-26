Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,545,000 after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,549,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $340.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.75. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

