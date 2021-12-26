Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.80. Rogers Communications reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.80. 204,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,345,697,000 after buying an additional 3,103,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 551.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,790,000 after buying an additional 2,446,191 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,850,000 after buying an additional 1,036,408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $182,209,000 after buying an additional 1,024,945 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,364,000 after buying an additional 861,675 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

