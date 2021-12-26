Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $396.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist decreased their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $138,505,823. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Roku by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $233.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.74. Roku has a 12 month low of $190.23 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

