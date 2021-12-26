Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

RYCEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from 150.00 to 140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.