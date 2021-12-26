Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.
RYCEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from 150.00 to 140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.