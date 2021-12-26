Rune (RUNE) Market Cap Tops $2.57 Million

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Rune has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $2,737.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rune has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Rune coin can currently be bought for approximately $191.52 or 0.00381522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00061659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.15 or 0.08058193 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,187.21 or 0.99976011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00073653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00053377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,399 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

