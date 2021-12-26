RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires 186,497 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,497 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.31% of Pan American Silver worth $14,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,444,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 291,201 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,936,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 365,071 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 123,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,264. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

