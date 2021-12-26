RWC Asset Management LLP Has $15.54 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 470.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 20,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 126,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 142,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,882,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,801,704. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

