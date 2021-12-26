RWC Asset Management LLP Has $38.72 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,184 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $38,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 52,545 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,915,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,988. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.51. The firm has a market cap of $204.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.