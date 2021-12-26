RWC Asset Management LLP Has $95.19 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 225,429 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 2.9% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.14% of CSX worth $95,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.98.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,146,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,421,223. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

