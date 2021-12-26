Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.09% of Ryder System worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,330,000 after purchasing an additional 876,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,690,000 after purchasing an additional 303,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ryder System by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,217,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ryder System by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,771,000 after purchasing an additional 68,762 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 34.27%.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on R shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

