SafeBlast Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $186,235.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,808.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $453.78 or 0.00893121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.52 or 0.00252946 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00025436 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002997 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

