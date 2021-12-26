SafeInsure Price Tops $0.0096 on Major Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $210,752.60 and approximately $398.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00030122 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000659 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,979,675 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.