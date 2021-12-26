Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,462.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,438.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

