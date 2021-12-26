SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.54.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $1,168,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,303 shares of company stock worth $3,434,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,787,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,364 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,065,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 50.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.