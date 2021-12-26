SAP (NYSE:SAP) versus Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Head to Head Survey

SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get SAP alerts:

This table compares SAP and Magic Software Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP $31.23 billion 5.51 $5.88 billion $5.78 24.24 Magic Software Enterprises $371.19 million 2.76 $25.19 million $0.57 36.68

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Software Enterprises. SAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magic Software Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of SAP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SAP and Magic Software Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP 0 4 9 0 2.69 Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

SAP currently has a consensus price target of $111.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.76%. Magic Software Enterprises has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.35%. Given Magic Software Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magic Software Enterprises is more favorable than SAP.

Volatility and Risk

SAP has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SAP pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Magic Software Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SAP pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magic Software Enterprises pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SAP has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Magic Software Enterprises has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SAP and Magic Software Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP 20.82% 18.37% 9.85% Magic Software Enterprises 6.20% 16.26% 9.45%

Summary

SAP beats Magic Software Enterprises on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services. The Intelligent Spend Group segment comprises cloud-based collaborative business networks, subscriptions to the cloud offering, and related professional and educational services. The Qualtrics segment sells experience management cloud solutions. The company was founded by Hasso Plattner, Klaus Tschira, Claus Wellenreuther, Dietmar Hopp, and Hans-Werner Hector in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments. The Software Services segment includes proprietary and non-proprietary software technology and complementary services. The IT Professional Services segment offers services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery; application development; technology planning and implementation services; communications services and solutions; and supplemental staffing services. The company was founded by David Assia in February 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.