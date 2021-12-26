Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 423.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,119 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.37% of Sapiens International worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter worth $4,978,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1,199.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 95.4% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 320,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 156,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,443,000 after purchasing an additional 94,876 shares during the period. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPNS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

