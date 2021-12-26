Savix (SVX) Price Reaches $3.63 on Top Exchanges

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Savix has a total market cap of $216,369.27 and $6,514.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Savix coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.63 or 0.00007222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Savix has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Savix alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00046104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 132,193 coins and its circulating supply is 59,557 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.