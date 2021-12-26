Scala 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,553.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $2,553.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

