Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 502,832 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Schlumberger worth $47,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of SLB opened at $29.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

