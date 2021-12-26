Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,892 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,666,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

