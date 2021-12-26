Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 6.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

