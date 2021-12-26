Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

SCHG stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.97. 307,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,704. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $168.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

